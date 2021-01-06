Wednesday, January 06, 2021 1:00 am
Man badly hurt in hotel shooting
FWPD reviewing video from Travelers Inn
Fort Wayne police are reviewing surveillance video at Travelers Inn after a man was shot and found lying in a first-floor hallway.
About 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, police arrived at the inn at 4606 E. Washington Blvd. after responding to reports that a man had been shot. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to Officer Jason Anthony, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer.
Medical personnel downgraded his condition to life-threatening, but late Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of the FWPD homicide unit, said the shooting victim's condition was improving and his injuries were no longer life-threatening.
Preliminary evidence indicated the victim was outside a second-floor balcony when he was shot, according to Anthony. The shooter was in the parking lot and fired gunshots toward the balcony.
Detectives went door to door speaking with motel guests and reviewing surveillance video, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.
Death investigated
Fort Wayne police said Tuesday they're awaiting a ruling from the Allen County coroner in a death investigation.
Police said they're investigating the death in the 2100 block of Wells Street. It was reported just after 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
