Coroner IDs man in Hadley crash

A 22-year-old Fort Wayne man was identified Wednesday as a driver who died in a crash on South Hadley Road on Tuesday.

The Allen County coroner's office said Jon David Kaper was driving a vehicle that crossed the center line into the path of oncoming traffic just before 2 p.m. The crash occurred on South Hadley near Blake Drive and the railroad tracks, police said.

Kaper died at the scene, police and the coroner said. He was wearing a seat belt, officials said. Three other people, including an infant, were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not available Wednesday.

Kaper is the third person to die in a vehicle crash in Allen County this year.

Gas leak shuts Goshen Road

Goshen Road was closed Wednesday afternoon and might not reopen until this morning because of a gas leak.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called at 4:15 p.m. to Goshen Road between Cambridge Boulevard and Ethel Avenue. A construction company working in the area reported a punctured gas line. Police were asked to close Goshen Road while NIPSCO technicians made repairs.

Officials said they expect Goshen Road to be accessible by this morning.