CrimeStoppers getting app

Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers will soon take tips and video through an app, P3Tips.

Although Crime Stoppers slated the app's debut for Feb. 1, Crime Stoppers television spokesman Ken Fries, a former Allen County sheriff, has been promoting it on local TV spots.

“It was obvious we needed to get things modernized,” Fries said Wednesday in a telephone interview. Additionally, Fort Wayne detectives were asking for “a system to get videos where people can remain anonymous,” Fries added. Fries became part of Crime Stoppers about two years ago.

P3Tips is nothing new to Crime Stoppers nationwide, but it will be new for Fort Wayne. The app has also been used in schools to report bullying, Fries said.

Residents who want to report tips on homicides, robberies, auto thefts and other crimes can still go to www.crimestoppersfw.org, or call the Crime Stoppers number at 260-436-7867.

But Fries and law enforcement agencies believe the app will make it easier for younger people to interact with police.

“Kids now all want apps. They don't want to go to a website to do their tips,” Fries said, but “there will be a transition period. People may have to go to our website.”

Crime Stoppers is a privately funded operation inside Rousseau Centre in space donated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Fries said. Other donors include Centier Bank, Burt, Blee, Dixon Sutton & Bloom law firm, The DeHayes Group, D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union, Allen County Sheriff's Department and Fort Wayne Newspapers, which includes The Journal Gazette.

Lt. John Bowers of the Fort Wayne Police Department, who has worked on the technology side to implement the app, said he expected the service to be online this month.

People who leave tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of someone who has committed a crime or the apprehension of a wanted person could be awarded up to $2,500. Fries said that over the last 36 years, Crime Stoppers has awarded more than $600,000 for tips.

Fries has also contacted Fort Wayne police, the sheriff's office and New Haven Police Department, asking for crimes those departments want to highlight.

Another development will be the use of homicide detectives and others in the TV spots, Fries said.

