FWPD promotes officers, announces 3 retirements

Several Fort Wayne Police Department officers were promoted during a Board of Safety meeting.

The promotions were announced along with three retirements during Thursday's meeting.

Sgt. Trent Farrell was promoted to lieutenant. Officers Matthew Wilson, David Klein and Christopher Brautzsch were promoted to sergeant.

Retirements included Lt. Donald Grote with 45 years of police department service and Officers Okey Sharp and Lynne Utterback, with 31 and 23 years on the department, respectively.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department promoted Capt. Wyman L. Ashford to battalion chief Tuesday during a Fort Wayne Fire Merit Commission meeting.

Ashford, who became captain in 2007, is a 23-year-veteran with the department. He was honorably discharged from the Air National Guard as a staff sergeant, has worked part time as a security guard at Fairfield Elementary School for 20 years and is a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Greater Progressive Baptist Church.

