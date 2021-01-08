Rollover crash at ramp kills Ohio couple

Police suspect speed was a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed an Antwerp, Ohio, couple early Thursday.

Officers said they arrived at Interstate 469 at its northern junction with Interstate 69 about 4 a.m. and found the vehicle flipped on its top on the westbound ramp leading to I-69.

The driver, Aaron Michael Mathis, 33, and his passenger, Elizabeth Mae Davies, 35, died at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the vehicle was west on I-469, preparing to go south on I-69, when the driver apparently lost control.

After autopsies, the Allen County coroner's office has ruled both died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash. Davies and Matthis are the fourth and fifth people to die in traffic crashes in the county so far this year.