Area man arrested in unrest at Capitol

Nick Ochs may be remembered locally as a cross-country runner at Huntington North High School, but the 34-year-old has distinguished himself in a different way now.

Ochs, a 2005 graduate, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Yahoo News said Friday. Numerous publications have circulated a photo of him on social media, where he is standing inside the Capitol with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. It was unclear if he was in jail.

Ochs was identified as the leader of the Proud Boys of Hawaii, a far-right group that espouses the overthrow of the government.

According to Yahoo News, federal authorities arrested Ochs, and in an unsealed indictment in Washington, D.C.'s District Court, Ochs was charged with trespassing into a restricted building.

The Indianapolis FBI office said the FBI could not confirm Ochs was being investigated, and said the FBI does not normally speak about individuals under investigation.

According to the Hawaii Civil Beat on Thursday, Hawaii U.S. Attorney Kenji Price pledged to seek anyone from Hawaii who participated in Wednesday's charge into the U.S. Capitol.

CNN interviewed Ochs on Wednesday while he was in the U.S. Capitol building.

“The rioters who filled the Capitol also included Nick Ochs, the founder of Proud Boys Hawaii, a chapter of the far-right group. 'Hello from the Capital lol,' Ochs tweeted Wednesday, with a selfie of himself smoking a cigarette in the building,” CNN said in an online story.

“We didn't have to break in, I just walked in and filmed,” Ochs told CNN in an interview Wednesday night. “There were thousands of people in there – they had no control of the situation. I didn't get stopped or questioned.”

CNN also said Ochs “ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Hawaii state legislature last year, winning an endorsement from Trump confidant Roger Stone, who recorded a video with him. Ochs claimed in the interview with CNN that he was working as a professional journalist when he entered the Capitol, and that he didn't go into any congressional offices or the chambers.”

Ochs appeared in 2016 on the television show “Divorce Court” with his wife, Shawna Harris, who described him as a “nerd.”

When he was running for state office in Hawaii as a Republican, Ochs appeared for nearly an hour on a YouTube show, the Urban Conservative in May 2020, where he described himself as a veteran and discussed Hawaiian politics.

He described himself as a former Marine who was on the verge of graduating from college. He also said he was banned for life from Facebook and introduced his wife, the same woman who appeared on Divorce Court with him. Ochs said there wasn't any way he could be racist because his wife is Black.

Locally, a former high school classmate who asked to remain anonymous because of possible retaliation said Ochs grew up in a “pretty strict military family,” the oldest of three brothers.

Attempts to reach other family members were unsuccessful.

The source said Ochs' father, known as Major Ochs, was a substitute teacher in the Huntington school system, a fact confirmed in a 2010 online obituary.

