32-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing on Wells

Fort Wayne police arrested a 32-year-old man after a fatal stabbing Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of North Wells Street, close to the Wells Street Bridge.

Arthur Reeves was booked into the Allen County Jail, according to Chris Felton, public information office for the Fort Wayne Police Department. The Allen County Prosecutor will announce charges later, police sources said.

Police responded to a report of a fight about 3:10 p.m. and found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff, the release said. Reeves was quickly taken into custody, police sources said. Detectives interviewed witnesses, hoping to learn what led to the stabbing and the relationship between the victim and Reeves, the release said.

Crime scene technicians searched the scene for evidence, which will be collected and processed.

