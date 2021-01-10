Chief wants firefighter with DWI dismissed

A firefighter suspended in March after he was charged with drunken driving faces possible termination Tuesday after the fire chief introduced a petition to remove him.

The Fort Wayne Fire Merit Commission conducted a hearing – closed to the public – last week to discuss Marcus Ridley's status. Neither Fire Chief Eric Lahey nor the city legal department would release details on why the petition was written.

If the petition fails, Ridley, 51, will be due for reinstatement in March. He pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced in June by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull to a suspended two-month term. His driving privileges were also suspended six months.

After he was charged in March, he was immediately suspended without pay, but in April the five-member Merit Commission voted to return him to paid status.

At that time, the chief said the usual protocol for a firefighter charged with a criminal misdemeanor is to be placed on unpaid status until the charge is adjudicated and the firefighter's driver's license is reinstated. That protocol was disregarded.

Two of the three people who voted to reinstate Ridley's paid status will not be voting this time. Tony Ridley, a cousin, former firefighter and the commission's president, recused himself from the hearing, giving up his right to vote Tuesday.

A new conflict-of-interest rule was unanimously approved by the commission in November that prohibits any one from “participating in any way, including in the discussion and the vote, in any matter involving a relative that is pending before the Commission.”

Dennis Maxwell, the other former firefighter on the commission, voted in April to reinstate Marcus Ridley's paid status as did Lloyd Osborne, a local union official who later left the commission.

Ridley and Maxwell were appointed to the commission by the local firefighters union, Local 124.

Osborne was a City Council appointment who has been replaced by Michael Barranda, a former councilman who lost his reelection in 2019. Barranda received $5,000 in campaign contributions from the union in his reelection bid.

Retired Superior Court Judge Stanley Levine, a mayoral appointment who voted against Ridley last year, also left the board in 2020 and was replaced by Reginald Blackmon, a pastor.

Sharon Peters, a mayoral appointment, remains on the commission but complained last year that the board was stacked unfairly toward the union. Votes were not made in consideration of the entire city, she said last summer.

Marcus Ridley has been with the department 221/2 years. He would be eligible for retirement because he has at least 20 years of service, according to state pension rules. If he is terminated, he would still receive his pension.

The vote will take place on the seventh floor of the Rousseau Centre during the meeting, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

