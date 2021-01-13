Driver fine after high-speed rollover on I-469

A driver traveling over 110 mph on Interstate 469 “amazingly” survived a crash relatively unscathed, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old's excessive speeding Monday night wasn't unusual. Troopers at the Fort Wayne post continue to see more instances of excessive high-speed violations – those above 100 mph, police said.

Police stressed the importance of following posted speed limits.

“It goes without saying, but operating at such high speeds is extremely reckless behavior, and even under the best road and traffic conditions, often leads to tragic outcomes,” police said in a news release.

Sgt. Kris Coffey clocked Soe La Mar of Fort Wayne traveling over 110 mph about 7 p.m. on I-469 near Winchester Road, police said. Coffey caught up to the speeding Kia Optima and turned on his emergency lights to make a traffic stop near the South Anthony Boulevard Extended overpass, police said.

Mar immediately braked hard while entering a curve and lost control of the car, which spun, crashed down in the side ditch and rolled several times before stopping, police said.

“Amazingly, the driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own accord, suffering only very minor injury, which can only be attributed to the effective use of a seat belt combined with vehicle airbag technology that successfully deployed,” police said.

Mar refused further medical assistance after paramedics checked him at the scene, police said, noting his car was a total loss and towed away.

Members of Fort Wayne Fire Department also handled a minor fuel spill at the site, police said.

Mar was cited for charges related to speeding and reckless driving, police said.

Police encourage drivers to call 911 to report high-speed violations so law enforcement can intervene.

