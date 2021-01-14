Sergeant violates no contact order

A sergeant with the Fort Wayne Police Department placed on unpaid leave in November increased his legal troubles in mid-December after speaking to his wife at a Kroger parking lot, breaking the rules of a no contact order, court records said.

The incident put Sgt. Boyce Ballinger back in Allen County Jail where he is being held without bail, according to a jail spokesman.

He has a three-day trial scheduled to begin June 8.

Ballinger, 48, was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery after an Oct. 17 incident at his home.

At the time, his wife did not seek medical attention. She told police he pushed in her neck for two to three seconds and nearly broke down their bedroom door. An officer at the scene wrote that she had redness and bruises to her neck.

On Dec. 12, she left Kroger and was sitting in her car when Ballinger “pulled up directly next to her in the parking lot,” according to a supplemental police report. Ballinger asked if she would get back together with him to which she replied she would not, court records said.

Ballinger also asked her not to call the police. She asked if he were following her and he said he wasn't, the report said. However, he said, “you know I only pushed you.” At that point, she drove away, court records said.

Four years ago, Ballinger received the department's Purple Heart for running into a home after a man stabbed two people and started a fire. Ballinger was seriously injured and hospitalized with lung damage from smoke inhalation.

