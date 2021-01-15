Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntington

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Huntington on Friday.

Police were called to the intersection of Cherry Street and West Park Drive at 6:58 p.m. on reports of a personal injury accident. When they arrived, they found that multiple vehicles had struck the pedestrian, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.

Officers immediately began rendering aid until medics arrived on the scene and took over treatment. At 7:35 p.m. the coroner was called after life-saving efforts were not successful. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation, and there were no details given as to how the pedestrian was struck, according to the release. The identity of the pedestrian, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the coroner at a later date.

It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no other information was provided.