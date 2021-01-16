Icy roads result in several crashes in city

A mixture of snow, ice and possible snow squalls made roads slippery, keeping local first responders busy as multiple crashes occurred Friday night.

In one hour, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department activity log reported 12 crashes, some within seconds of each other.

The crashes covered the entire city, four on Coldwater Road, with crashes also on Aboite Center, St. Joe and Homestead roads. Another occurred on Interstate 69 northbound at the 315 exit.

Some were reported with injuries.

A total number of crashes was not available from police Friday evening.

“Bridges and overpasses get snow covered and slippery and a thin layer of ice can form,” Patrick Murphy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northeast Indiana, said Friday evening.

Murphy said snow showers would most likely taper off, but today could be a heavier snow day.

“There's the potential for these snow squall showers with an accumulation of up to an inch Saturday,” Murphy said.

“It's temperatures falling below freezing that are making for hazardous road conditions. People just need to remember to slow down in ice and snow,” Murphy said.

