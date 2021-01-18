Vehicle hits tree, leaving man dead

A man is dead after a small SUV hit a tree near the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne late Sunday afternoon, Fort Wayne police said.

The 4 p.m. crash on Washington Boulevard also hurt another man, but his injuries were not life threatening, police said. Medics took him to a hospital.

The two men were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.

It was not immediately known what might have contributed to the crash, which happened between Webster and Ewing streets, police said.

Fatal crash investigators, crime scene technicians and air support units were called to investigate and determine the cause, police said.

Washington Boulevard between Webster and Ewing was closed to traffic until around 7:30 p.m.

The deceased man's identity is expected to be released by the coroner, who has confirmed five traffic fatalities in Allen County this year.

