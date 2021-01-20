Man found fatally shot inside hotel; arrest made

A man has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday shooting death at a Lima Road hotel, Fort Wayne police confirmed.

The arrest comes less than 12 hours after an unidentified man was found dead in a room at Hawthorne Suites between Coliseum Boulevard and Interstate 69 at 8:41 a.m. The victim will be identified by the Allen County coroner.

Joseph Rose, 28, was arrested Tuesday evening, a city police detective confirmed.

Below his left eye is a tattoo of a swastika and he has tattoos of lightning bolts under his right eye. At the temples of his forehead are two tattooed horns, according to a police description.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were scant Tuesday. However, police have said there was a disturbance in the hotel room just prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fort Wayne police detectives at 260-427-1201.

jduffy@jg.net