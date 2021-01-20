The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, January 20, 2021 1:00 am

    Man found fatally shot inside hotel; arrest made

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    A man has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday shooting death at a Lima Road hotel, Fort Wayne police confirmed.

    The arrest comes less than 12 hours after an unidentified man was found dead in a room at Hawthorne Suites between Coliseum Boulevard and Interstate 69 at 8:41 a.m. The victim will be identified by the Allen County coroner.

    Joseph Rose, 28, was arrested Tuesday evening, a city police detective confirmed.

    Below his left eye is a tattoo of a swastika and he has tattoos of lightning bolts under his right eye. At the temples of his forehead are two tattooed horns, according to a police description.

    Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were scant Tuesday. However, police have said there was a disturbance in the hotel room just prior to the shooting.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fort Wayne police detectives at 260-427-1201.

    jduffy@jg.net

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story