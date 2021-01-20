Suspect in home burglary shot self

A man who shot himself in the leg as he attempted to kick in the front door of a Fort Wayne home told police he was looking for “money, weed and valuable stuff.”

Keanu Cook, 18, was in custody after he appeared at a hospital as a walk-in shooting patient at 2:29 a.m. Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department activity log.

Cook, of the 3500 block of Autumn Lane, was charged Tuesday with burglary with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Cook told police he needed money so he could turn himself in on a current arrest warrant.

According to court documents, Cook was issued an arrest warrant Dec. 17 related to a misdemeanor charge for carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.

Cook and another man appeared at the home in the 7900 block of Rocky Glen Place about 1:50 a.m., an incident caught on the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera. The other man has not been arrested, police said.

In a video widely circulated on social media, the two alleged burglars are seen trying to kick in the door while holding handguns. Once Cook shoots himself in the leg, the two run away from the camera.

The video shows one of the young men starting to run back to the house. Police found a silver 9 mm shell casing on the front porch sidewalk. Footprints were tracked in the snow as the pair ran east, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Inside, a father and son were asleep when the incident occurred. The son blamed a broken door jam on the two attackers, court documents said.

Cook described his handgun as a black Beretta 9 mm that he'd bought a month go.

Cook was being held at Allen County Jail in lieu of $37,500 bail, court documents said. Cook's next hearing is scheduled for Friday.

