Firefighters respond to Hobson Road cooking blaze

Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire in a second-floor apartment at 1910 Hobson Road Thursday night.

No one was inside when firefighters arrived about 8:15 p.m. They rescued two cats.

Investigators determined the accidental fire was caused by cooking.

The fire caused minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage. It took firefighters about about 12 minutes to bring the fire under control, the fire department said.