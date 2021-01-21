Shooting suspect coerced escape

After fatally shooting a man in a room at Hawthorne Suites, Joseph Rose banged on the door of someone he knew at the Lima Road hotel.

He then pulled a gun, ordering that man to help him escape as police arrived, documents filed Wednesday in Allen Superior Court said.

Less than 12 hours later, Rose was arrested. Police said they found him about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday lying in a getaway car parked in the 5700 block of Falls Drive near the Village of Coventry.

Rose, 28, described as homeless, was charged Wednesday with murder, accused of killing Myquel Lmann Middlebrook, 22. Rose was being held without bail at the Allen County Jail.

Middlebrook, a local musician, is the second homicide victim in Allen County this year. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Allen County coroner said.

What led to the shooting differed depending on who was talking to police.

In a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne homicide Detective Ben MacDonald, Middlebrook was in the hotel room when one of the women went to get Rose, whom they called “Doc,” she told police.

After about an hour with the four of them in the room, “Joseph began puffing up and trying to act tough to Myquel,” she told homicide Detective Brian Martin.

Rose pulled a silver-and-blue gun and one of the women stepped between the two men, telling Joseph to lower his gun. A short time later, Rose pulled the gun out again and “shot Myquel directly in the chest,” court documents said.

Rose told police Middlebrook was “pushing and being aggressive” with one of the women. Rose told Middlebrook to leave several times but Middlebrook refused.

Rose claimed there was a blue-and-black handgun on the bed so he picked it up, and when Middlebrook “charged at him, the gun just went off.”

In the other hotel room where Rose took refuge, he started to pace and then cry, telling the resident he had shot and killed someone, court documents said.

When police arrived at the room where Middlebrook was dying, Rose pulled out the gun and ordered the resident to help him.

When the resident asked Rose what he meant by that, Rose threatened further. The two of them sneaked out of the room and ran through a hole in a fence toward Raytheon and got into a black Jeep, court records said.

Surveillance video at Hawthorne Suites confirmed they ran through the fence and got into the vehicle, court documents said.

Rose was arrested after investigators received multiple tips Tuesday, police said.

