Undercover drug buys bring charges

A man faces several drug dealing charges after police made three undercover buys in December, court records said.

William D. Snare, 53, of New Haven was charged Wednesday with three counts of methamphetamine dealing, three counts of narcotic drug dealing, methamphetamine possession and unlawful possession of a syringe. He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $305,000 bail.

According to court documents, the vice and narcotics unit of the Fort Wayne Police Department set up three confidential buys in December when Snare allegedly sold small personalized amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. Three heroin buys each yielded 0.1 gram. The three methamphetamine sales ranged from 1.6 grams to 5.8 grams.

About 8 a.m. Friday, narcotics detectives found Snare driving north on Hartzell Road. They stopped his vehicle at Rose Avenue and West Drive and took Snare into custody, court documents said.

In Snare's teal 2003 Mazda, police found 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in a clear plastic bag in a black container in a backpack. On the inside of the lid, the name “Snare” was written, according to court documents.

In a side pocket of the backpack was a glass pipe with a bulb at the end with drug residue. A box of tissues had six syringes inside, court documents said.

Snare has a court hearing today.

