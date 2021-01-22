Drunken driving arrest Woodburn man's 24th

When an Indiana man blew into Paulding, Ohio, on a report of reckless and impaired driving, Police Chief Randy Crawford was waiting for him.

The chief watched as Tony Martin Hanson, 48, of Woodburn, struck a curb as he pulled into the Dairy Queen parking lot, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

After being taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, troopers from the Van Wert Post discovered the arrest was Hanson's 24th drunken driving arrest and sixth felony drunken driving arrest in his lifetime.

The last time Hanson had a valid driver's license was 1994, Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Troopers were called to assist in the arrest because Paulding officers believed Hanson was highly intoxicated to the point where he needed medical attention.

Hanson stumbled and told officers he had bad knees, Purpura said. Medical personnel were called to the scene, he added.

“Due to the level of intoxication, Hanson could not safely perform field sobriety tests,” the release stated.

Hanson's blood alcohol content was 0.297, close to four times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Hanson was being held at the Paulding County Jail and has a hearing today, Purpura said.

