Police seek tips to find man accused of stalking

Winona Lake police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they said is wanted on several counts of stalking and violating a protective order.

Police said Dustin M. Boardman, 36, could be staying in Fort Wayne, South Whitley, Warsaw or the Winona Lake area.

Boardman is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and his white with brown hair and usually wears glasses, they said.

Anyone with information about Boardman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-342-6397.