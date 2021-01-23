3 men charged in molestation cases

Three local men have been charged with sex crimes in separate cases.

Shawn Lyn Bone, 41, of the 6200 block of Mayfair Road, was charged Jan. 13 with three counts of child molesting.

The victim, whose age was not released in court records, said Bone had performed sex acts on her on several occasions between Sept.1 and Jan. 6. She was forensically interviewed at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children and examined at the Sexual Assault Treatment Center, according to court documents.

The sex acts occurred about every other day while her mother was at work, the victim said.

Bone was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail. His next court hearing is Feb. 3.

Young girl reports attack by 46-year-old

A female victim reported being violently attacked as a 46-year-old man performed sex acts on her.

Mario A. Cantu, Jr., 46, of the 3700 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Jan. 12 with three counts of child molesting and battery on a person younger than 14 years old. The assaults took place between June 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2018, court documents said.

While demanding that the victim undress herself, Cantu reportedly struck her in the face, pulled her hair and slammed her head on to the floor. He ordered her not to tell and shoved a cloth object into her mouth.

His threat was “if you tell, I'll find you and kill,” court documents said.

A friend confirmed the victim told her the story. The age of the victim was not released.

Cantu was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $72,500 bail. He has a court hearing Wednesday.

Warrant issued for 26-year-old

An arrest warrant was issued for Adrian R. Mascho, 26, of the 2100 block of Crescent Avenue.

Mascho was charged Wednesday with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. The sex acts took place between June 2018 and June 2019, court documents said.

The victim disclosed to his probation officer that he'd been the victim of sexual abuse and, in July, Detective Jason Crowder interviewed the victim at the Fort Wayne Police Department detective bureau.

Communication between the victim and Mascho took place on Snapchat and when he was at a house with Mascho, Mascho removed the victim's shorts and boxers and committed sex acts, court documents said.

The victim was in middle school during the abuse and one time, Mascho picked him up from his school, court documents said.

When Mascho was contacted regarding the matter, he referred police to his attorney.

jduffy@jg.net