Driver airlifted after 1-car crash

A 28-year-old Warsaw man was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne early Thursday after a one-car crash in Kosciusko County, the county sheriff's department said Friday.

Douglas C. Spangle was ejected from his vehicle and suffered head and facial injuries in the crash, which occurred about 5:30 a.m. on County Farm Road, north of County Road 550 South, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

It said Spangle was driving south on County Farm Road when his 2005 Saturn Vue left the west side of the road for an unknown reason, struck a ditch and rolled several times.

Warsaw-Wayne and Claypool firefighters, Winona Lake police and Lutheran Air Ambulance and EMS assisted at the scene, the statement said. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.

Profile data helps ID missing man

New internet profile data led to the discovery of a Bluffton man who'd been missing since September.

Brad Stacy, 41, was found dead Thursday in a densely wooded area northeast of Bluffton, according to the Bluffton Police Department. There were no apparent signs of foul play, but final autopsy results are pending the completion of toxicology tests, police said.

In the original Silver Alert issued in early October, Stacy was last seen on Sept. 15, was believed to be in extreme danger and likely required medical assistance.