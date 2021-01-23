Gun, drugs found after stakeout, chase

Around 10 p.m., detectives were staked out at the Rodeway Inn conducting surveillance on a pair wanted on felony theft charges.

At 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, Kayla Peters, 34, of LaGrange, got into her 2016 gray Kia Sportage followed by Will Anthony Harris Jr., 38, of the 1000 block of Ventura Lane.

Peters was formally charged Thursday with resisting law enforcement after she drove off after being commanded by police to get out and put up her hands.

Harris was charged Thursday with dealing methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, obliterating identification marks on a handgun, battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, three counts of intimidation and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and paraphernalia possession.

After Peters drove the Kia around one of the detectives entering the entry/exit port on the inn's south side, police initiated a vehicle pursuit south on Goshen Road, which continued south on St. Marys Avenue and eventually to the roundabout at Superior Street, where the car was driven over stop sticks, court documents said.

The pursuit ended around 12:20 a.m. Jan. 15 at West Masterson Avenue when Harris got out of the car and ran on foot. Harris ran into a Street Crimes detective on South Harrison Street and punched him in the right lower jaw with a closed fist, but police were able to get him down on the ground and taken into custody.

Detectives found a glass pipe with drug residue in the car and a handgun holster with an empty Hi-Point magazine, court documents said.

Peters told police that Harris held a gun to her which is why she drove off and that Harris threw a gun out of the car as they entered the downtown area. Officers found a Hi-Point 9 mm caliber handgun on the west sidewalk on Fairfield Avenue, just north of West Main Street, with a round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine. They also found clear plastic bags of methamphetamine, containing a total of 1,961 grams, enough for a “continuous high for 81.7 days,” court documents said.

Peters was released on $2,500 bond. Harris is being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $86,500 bail.

