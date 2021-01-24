Arrest made after wreck on Lima Road

A New York man speeding north on Lima Road crashed and nearly killed a woman who got pinned inside her SUV at Washington Center and Lima roads.

A Fort Wayne police officer on drunken driving duty saw the white Kia and attempted to pursue it around 11:35 p.m. Friday but gave up when he realized the speed was too great, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department release.

The police pursuit ended in less than 30 seconds at Progress Road, but less than one minute later calls came in about a crash at Washington Center Road.

The white Kia had crashed into an SUV. The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed she had life-threatening injuries.

Alexander Delaney, 26, of Utica, New York, is in custody at the Allen County Jail without bail, the release said.

He was charged with resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle causing catastrophic injury and criminal recklessness. Additional charges may be incurred, the release said.

Due to the severity of the woman's injuries, the Fatal Accident Crash Team was paged to the scene and began an investigation. Washington Center Road westbound was closed off during the investigation, the release said.

