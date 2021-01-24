Drug sales to informant net arrest

Controlled buys landed a 44-year-old local man in jail, charged with two counts of methamphetamine dealing and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Starsky Guin, of the 11800 block of Coldwater Road, allegedly sold a confidential informant a total of 96.6 grams during three buys in December and January, court documents said.

On Jan. 13, the Fort Wayne Police Department's Vice & Narcotics Unit assisted by the SWAT team arrived at Guin's home. They saw Guin run into the basement, before he and others exited the residence.

A search of the basement crawl space turned up the methamphetamine and marijuana, court documents said.

He was charged Wednesday and was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

