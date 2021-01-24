The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, January 24, 2021 7:10 pm

    Police seeking help finding missing juvenile

    Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne Police Department sought the public's assistance in finding a missing juvenile Sunday.

    Loretta Stringer is a white female, 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, black pants, a yellow shirt and brown winter boots.

    The 15-year-old was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Greenlawn Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

    Anyone with information regarding her location should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story