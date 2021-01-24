Police seeking help finding missing juvenile

The Fort Wayne Police Department sought the public's assistance in finding a missing juvenile Sunday.

Loretta Stringer is a white female, 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, black pants, a yellow shirt and brown winter boots.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Greenlawn Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding her location should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.