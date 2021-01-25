The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, January 25, 2021 1:30 am

    Tips help police find missing girl

    Journal Gazette

    A missing Fort Wayne girl was found safely in under two hours thanks to tips from the public.

    The Fort Wayne Police Department sought the public's assistance in finding the missing girl Sunday, asking anyone with information to call the police. Loretta Stringer, 15, had been last seen in the area of the 500 block of Greenlawn Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

    “The Fort Wayne Police Department would like to thank all the citizens that assisted in looking for this young girl,” Mark Bieker, FWPD spokesperson, said in a news release.

