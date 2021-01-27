Residents flee south-side blaze

Three adults fled a burning home unharmed Tuesday on the city's south side, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at 3030 Central Drive about 3:15 p.m. and took about 15 minutes to control the blaze on the second floor, the department said.

Three family pets also survived, the department said, describing the animals as “safe.”

The house sustained moderate fire, water and smoke damage, the department said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

'White Lives' flyers criticized

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said the city has received complaints about “White Lives Matter” flyers that were distributed in a neighborhood where Daniel lives on the city's northeast side.

The mayor said he received two complaints and said police also received complaints, though he didn't know how many.

“It doesn't represent the community,” he said. “We don't have evidence it's widespread.” He said he didn't know how many flyers were distributed.

Daniel said the flyers contained the phrase “White Lives Matter,” conspiracy theory websites and Bible verses. The flyers were placed under windshield wipers and in newspaper boxes Monday, Daniel said.

The mayor said he didn't receive a flyer at his home. He said investigators were unsure whether there was anything illegal about how the flyers were distributed.