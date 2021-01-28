Body found on Diplomat Drive

A man was found dead Wednesday on Diplomat Drive, and investigators are trying to determine what happened, Fort Wayne police said.

City police said officers were called to an unknown problem in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive about 2:30 p.m. Officers found a man down at the rear of the address, and medics pronounced him dead, police said.

Few details are known, police said. Detectives and crime-scene units were called.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.