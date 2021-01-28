Family grieves for mother of 2 boys killed in crash

Rebeca Garcia-Salazar was on her way home from her shift at Texas Roadhouse, waiting at the light on Lima at West Washington Center roads about 11:30 p.m., when an out-of-control vehicle struck her Chevy Tahoe.

The Tahoe was her dream car, her cousin Katia Salazar said.

A 33-year-old mother of two boys, ages 9 and 8, Garcia-Salazar was pinned in her SUV as it rolled over late Friday. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

“If only if it would have turned green before,” Katia Salazar said Thursday. “She was just getting out of work and was stopped, waiting for the light to turn green.”

Garcia-Salazar was “very optimistic, very hardworking, overcame hardships, and always smiled,” Salazar said.

When the crash occurred, cousins rushed to the scene where a Fort Wayne officer told them she was at a hospital undergoing surgery.

“She liked to dance, have fun and I remember a lot of times going out with her,” Katia Salazar said. Her boys, Angel and Alexander, were baptized at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Now her relatives here will fly Garcia-Salazar's remains to Calderas Temascaltingo, Mexico, where her parents and siblings live. She moved to Fort Wayne nearly 20 years ago to have a better life, Katia Salazar says, and has five cousins here.

A GoFundMe with the title “Rebeca Garcia Memorial” was created to raise money for funeral costs and the transport of her body. If any money is left over, it will go to help Garcia-Salazar's boys, Katia Salazar said.

A fundraiser in the 2500 hundred block of Poinsette Road will be held Feb. 7 until food runs out, Fernando Zapari, publisher of El Mexicano News, said.

It will begin at 9 a.m.

Alexander Delaney, 26, of Utica, New York, with an address at the Candlewood Suites on Distribution Drive, was charged in her death. His charges include resisting law enforcement, causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide where defendant recklessly kills another human being.

Police found Delaney at the scene standing outside his 2019 white Kia Stinger GT with his hands up. Delaney refused to answer questions, according to a probable cause affidavit, as to where he had been drinking and what and how much he'd been drinking.

A breath alcohol test registered 0.197%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%. Delaney was argumentative, angry and using profanity, court documents said.

He was first clocked at 66 mph while traveling north on Lima Road south of Coliseum Boulevard and stopped at that light, according to court documents. However, once the light turned green, he sped off and was driving upwards of 90 mph.

The officer gave up the pursuit because of the hazard it posed to other motorists, but less than a minute later, he was called to the crash farther north on Lima Road, court documents said.

Delaney was being held at the Allen County Jail.

jduffy@jg.net