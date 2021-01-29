Kosciusko sweep nets 21 arrests

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Kosciusko County participated in an overnight drug sweep that resulted in 21 people getting booked into the county jail.

Operation Groundhog also netted seven guns and $4,000 in cash. The sting occurred over Wednesday to Thursday, organized by the Kosciusko County prosecutor's office and NET43, the Kosciusko County drug task force, Sheriff Kyle Dukes said.

“They were sitting on 15 warrants,” Dukes said. “Police officers from every police agency came to assist serving those warrants. We normally wait and do a warrant roundup.” There was also room at the county jail built to hold 294 people and where 248 were incarcerated, he added.

Those arrested ranged in age from 22 to 58, many of them in their 30s and 40s. “There were 11 people visiting a house and those were all misdemeanors,” said Dukes, adding that Kosciusko County “is all meth and heroin right now.”

Police seized three AK-47-style rifles, two pistols and two shotguns, numerous boxes of ammunition and 12 high-capacity AR-15 magazines, Dukes said.

“When I say the streets are much safer in Kosciusko County tonight, that is no joke,” Dukes said. A stolen motorcycle and Dodge Charger were also seized and will be sold as part of the drug forfeiture program to offset costs for the drug task force, he said.

“There's no better name than Operation Groundhog when 21 people go to jail,” Dukes said, referring to the sweep.

Arrested on felony charges were William Paul Clutter, 41, of North Webster, two counts of methamphetamine possession and paraphernalia possession; Nicholas Andrew Irvine, 28, of Warsaw, methamphetamine possession; Haleigh Renae Johnson, 28, of Pierceton on maintaining a common nuisance, methamphetamine possession and paraphernalia possession; Larry Ellis Konkle, 53, of Warsaw, methamphetamine possession; Derek Charles Krichbaum, 36, of Warsaw, probation violation; Robert Keith Powell, 30, of Warsaw, methamphetamine possession; Cassandra Kay Secor, 31, of Warsaw, methamphetamine dealing, methamphetamine possession and obstruction of justice; Daniel Byron Slone Jr., 34, of Warsaw, methamphetamine possession; Kira Margaret Tuttle, 38, of Columbia, two counts of methamphetamine possession and manufacturing paraphernalia and Brandon Lee Warren, 42, of Warsaw, two counts of methamphetamine dealing and failure to appear.

Participating agencies included the Kosciusko County prosecuting attorney's office, NET43, Kosciusko County sheriff's office, Indiana State Police, Indiana State Parole; Claypool, Mentone, Milford, North Webster, Pierceton, Silver Lake, Syracuse, Warsaw and Winona Lake police departments.

