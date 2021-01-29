Man given 63 years for killing girlfriend

A man who wrapped his girlfriend in a blanket and slept by her side for several nights after beating her to death will spend 63 years in prison.

David Fabela, 37, convicted in December of killing his girlfriend, Michelle Funk-Pike, 47, at the Regency Inn in mid-May 2018, was sentenced Thursday by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent. Fabela was given credit for 900 days already served in jail, according to online court records.

After Fabela was convicted, Allen County prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge estimated he would face between 45 and 65 years in prison for the crime.

During the trial, Fabela claimed his girlfriend attacked him with a knife, but his injuries seemed slight and unproven to jurors. In court documents, neighbors said the couple often fought, then “Lil Sis,” as Funk-Pike was known, went missing and Fabela started bragging about killing her.

At the trial, Fabela's attorney said his client went out of his mind when Funk-Pike told him he was cheating on her. Fabela beat and strangled her and then slept beside her for at least two nights. After he killed her, he walked around the Regency Inn reportedly on drugs and drinking large bottles of vodka, telling residents he was going to commit suicide or face “death by cop,” witnesses said.

He was found incompetent to stand trial in February 2019 and spent time at a state hospital. He was later found competent to stand trial.

