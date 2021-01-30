26-year-old man ID'd as victim of homicide

Fort Wayne police are seeking information on a homicide victim's activities before he was shot to death and found on Diplomat Drive on the city's south side.

Selman Delic, 26, was found about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the apartment complex, formerly known as the Diplomat Apartments. Delic died from a gunshot wound to the chest and is the third homicide victim in Allen County this year, the coroner ruled Friday.

Police continued Friday to track down witnesses and were looking for information on what Delic was doing before he was shot. Police have learned that Delic was staying at a hotel but do not know which one, Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of homicide, said Friday.

A GoFundMe “Pomoc za prodicu Delic” was organized by the Zavicajni Klub Fort Wayne, a local Bosnian club, to raise money for his funeral.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or FWPD detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

