2nd man charged in Steuben molestation

Steuben County sheriff's detectives Friday arrested Preston Allen Young, 35, at a South Bend-area Greyhound bus station, the second man charged in a child molestation investigation, according to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

Young was wanted in Steuben County on two counts of child molesting. The arrest warrant and apprehension followed a nearly 4-month-long investigation into allegations that Young had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl in July 2019, reported in October.

The alleged molestation occurred at a home in the 4300 block of west County Road 110 South in rural Pleasant Township, the release said.

Young was taken into custody without incident and transported back to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

After an interview with sheriff's detectives, Young was booked into the Steuben County Jail on two counts of child molesting.

Young is being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.

The sheriff's office was assisted in the investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Indiana State Police.

In December, Travis Coleman Weaver, 35, of Rome City, was arrested and charged with child molesting, as part of the same investigation, according to the sheriff's office release.

