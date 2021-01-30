Man badly injured in shooting

Multiple shell casings were on the street where a man was shot outside a home Friday.

Fort Wayne police spokesman Mark Bieker said the victim was shot about 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Warsaw Street near L.C. Ward School, also known as the Ward Education Center.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but his condition was downgraded to life-threatening by doctors.

Witnesses reported the shooting was apparently preceded by a car crash in the street that led to a disturbance and shots fired, Bieker said. Witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired and the victim was struck by at least one of those bullets, Bieker added.

Shots were fired outside the victim's home, but police aren't sure whether he was shot inside or outside, Bieker said.

