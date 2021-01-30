Suspect in slaying charged on child porn

A local man under investigation for a shooting death in August is now facing charges for possessing child pornography.

Samuel Joseph Freistroffer, 29, of the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard, turned himself in Friday after a warrant was issued Thursday for two counts of possession of child pornography.

Freistroffer was released Friday on $12,500 bond, according to an Allen County Jail spokesman.

A probable cause affidavit said Fort Wayne homicide detectives Roy Sutphin and Matt Cline were investigating the Aug. 13 shooting of Steven Gibson, 28, of Kendallville, shot at Freistroffer's apartment. Gibson died Sept. 2 at a hospital in Indianapolis.

During a search of the apartment, detectives found three cellphones belonging to Freistroffer. One phone in use from January 2018 to January 2020 contained images of child pornography involving young and prepubescent girls, court documents said.

In the eight images described in the probable cause, all of them showed sex acts with the victims, one of whom appeared to be a toddler.

Freistroffer claimed self-defense in the shooting death of Gibson, who was shot at 10:28 p.m. Aug. 13. Freistroffer made the 911 call to report the shooting and acknowledged that he'd shot Gibson, court documents said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department homicide unit and Allen County prosecutor's office have yet to rule on Freistroffer's self-defense claim. Typically, two meetings take place before a decision is made, Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of homicide, said.

On Jan. 6, the Marion County coroner ruled Gibson's death a homicide. Gibson was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 18, he was flown to Indiana University Hospital for advanced care and died at the hospital Sept. 2, a spokeswoman for the Marion County coroner said.

Gibson died from a gunshot wound in the stomach. He is survived by his parents, his fiancée and three daughters besides six siblings.

jduffy@jg.net