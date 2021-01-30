Yell for help leads to sex assault charges

Two men were charged with sex crimes this week.

Nursing staff rushed into the day room at an unidentified hospital facility when they heard a resident yell “help!”

They found Marcus Jones, 37, of Michigan City, on top of the victim pinned on the ground “groin to groin,” court documents said.

Jones, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 240 pounds, was charged Friday with sexual battery and confinement. He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $5,000.

The incident occurred at a hospital Monday at 12:45 p.m. where Jones was waiting for an uncle to pick him up, he said. The uncle had indicated he might not be able to pick him up Monday, due to an impending snowstorm, court documents said.

Jones blamed his actions on being angry and said he didn't know what he was doing. Nursing staff reported that he said his intent was to “rape her.”

Man charged with molesting child

Darrin Roberson, 51, with no known address, was charged with child molesting and sexual battery after his victim alleged she woke up to him molesting her.

The molesting occurred Oct. 6 when Roberson was staying at a relative's home. The victim ran from the home and found a neighbor who called police, court documents said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

jduffy@jg.net