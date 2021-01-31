2-car crash in Huntington kills 1

Huntington police were investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles that left one person dead.

Officers said the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on County Road 200 East about 1:20 p.m. Friday when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Ford Escape going west through the County Road 300 North intersection.

The Trailblazer struck the passenger side of the other vehicle, killing the driver of the Escape, police said. Both vehicles left the road and came to rest in a field. The Huntington County Coroner identified the Escape driver as Judy Ann Frederick, 73, of Huntington, and ruled her death accidental. Frederick died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.

The motorist in the Trailblazer suffered minor injuries, officers said. No further information was provided.

Rollover crash kills 1 in Defiance

State police in Defiance, Ohio, are investigating a rollover crash that killed a 51-year-old Bryan man.

Officers said they believe Carl E. Williams was driving a Buick Regal south on County Road 16 about 6 p.m. Friday when he lost control and went off the road.

The car rolled several times before coming to rest, police said. Williams was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.