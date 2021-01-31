Chemistry professor accused of waving gun at bar patrons

Patrons ducked for cover as a 66-year-old Purdue University Fort Wayne chemistry professor, upset over a political discussion, backed out of Dicky's Bar & Grill randomly waving his gun.

On Nov. 21 around 9:30 p.m. when the incident took place, the restaurant manager said Donald E. Linn, of the 3600 block of Delray Drive, pointed the gun directly at her face and she feared for her life.

Linn called the bartender a “liberal (expletive)” and threw down a fake $100 bill with President Donald Trump designed on it after she asked him several times to pay up and leave, court documents said.

Linn was charged Thursday with pointing a firearm at another person. He was released from the Allen County Jail on Friday on a $2,500 bond, and the university placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of his charges.

According to witnesses, Linn, wearing a baseball cap, a light gray coat, dark-colored shirt and blue jeans, sat at the end of the bar nearest the kitchen talking politics with other restaurant patrons. As the discussion progressed, it became heated and began to involve others at the bar, court documents said.

Video from the bar, located on Maplecrest Road, shows Linn standing and pointing at one of the men during their conversation.

The manager and bartender asked Linn to stop discussing politics, but he refused. As the political discussion got more intense, the manager and bartender asked him to pay his tab and leave, and he again refused, court documents said.

He proceeded to get up from his bar stool and started to dance around at the end of the bar. Then he retrieved his wallet and threw the fake bill in the middle at the bartender.

A man then got up from the far end of the bar and walked toward Linn, who took a step back and drew a black handgun from the holster on his right hip. He pointed the gun at the man and then started to back out of the bar area, waving the gun “in random directions” at people in the bar area as he left the restaurant, court documents said.

He continued to point his gun at patrons until he exited the main entrance. Patrons could be seen in the video backing away from Linn and others getting out of their seats and ducking down by the bar or tables in the restaurant.

One witness sitting close to him at the bar took a video when Linn drew his gun and then pointed it at him, court documents said.

Another witness said Linn got mad at him when he told him he didn't vote. Linn accused him of being the problem with the country and the outcome of the presidential election.

That witness also said Linn pointed the gun at him.

The university issued a statement about Linn, saying “our first priority, of course, is campus safety.” University officials declined to comment further on the personnel matter.

jduffy@jg.net