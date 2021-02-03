The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, February 03, 2021 1:00 am

    2 pedestrians hit by pickup, 1 hurt

    Journal Gazette

    Two people were struck by a pickup truck while walking on Fort Wayne's east side early Tuesday.

    One of the pedestrians had life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Officers were called just after 6:30 a.m. to the 2300 block of Meyer Road near New Haven Avenue.

    Four people were walking south in the curb lane of Meyer Road when a truck, also going south, struck two of them, police said. One pedestrian was taken to a hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

    The pedestrians were all adults, police said.

    Meyer Road was closed while police investigated the crash. No arrests were announced by police Tuesday.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story