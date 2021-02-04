Thursday, February 04, 2021 1:00 am
Angola man seriously injured in off-road crash
An Angola man was badly injured in an off-road crash in Steuben County on Wednesday, Indiana conservation officers said.
County dispatchers were called at 12:48 p.m. about a crash near the 2300 block of West Orland Road, near Crooked Lake.
Officers found Michael L. Bacholl, 40, of Angola unresponsive in the road.
A preliminary investigation indicates Bacholl was traveling east on West Orland Road when he was thrown from the off-road vehicle he was driving after making an abrupt turn. Bacholl was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear, officials said.
Bacholl was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with severe head injuries.
