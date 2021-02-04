The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, February 04, 2021

    Angola man seriously injured in off-road crash

    Journal Gazette

    An Angola man was badly injured in an off-road crash in Steuben County on Wednesday, Indiana conservation officers said.

    County dispatchers were called at 12:48 p.m. about a crash near the 2300 block of West Orland Road, near Crooked Lake.

    Officers found Michael L. Bacholl, 40, of Angola unresponsive in the road.

    A preliminary investigation indicates Bacholl was traveling east on West Orland Road when he was thrown from the off-road vehicle he was driving after making an abrupt turn. Bacholl was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear, officials said.

    Bacholl was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with severe head injuries.

