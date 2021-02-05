Promotions, retirements in FWPD given approval

The Fort Wayne Board of Public Safety on Thursday approved five retirements and three promotions in the city police department.

Fire Chief Eric Lahey provided a list of 18 candidates expected to be the in next training class.

The board accepted the retirements of police Sgt. Mark Dolezal, 34 years with the department; Capt. Thomas Bandor, 36 years; Officer Kim Phillipson, 33 years; Officer Robert Abels, 31 years and Officer Jeffrey Foust, 18 years.

Promotions included Sgt. Kurtis Letz to captain. He will serve in the Internal Affairs Department, Police Chief Steve Reed told The Journal Gazette.

Officers Jason Crowder and Barry Pruser were promoted to sergeant.

Letz told the board his father, also Kurtis Letz, did the honors at his swearing-in.

“He pinned me with his old captain badge,” Letz said. Capt. Kevin Hunter, who had taken over internal affairs, will now oversee administrative services while also overseeing the Hope and Recovery Team, commonly known as HART, Reed said.

Reed also announced the death of officer Jon Bonar, who died of a medical issue Tuesday.

He was with the department for 31 years, Reed added.

Lahey, the fire chief, said the 18 new recruits approved by the Board of Safety will bring the department's numbers up to 360 sworn firefighters. The optimal number is 365.

The last recruit class was sworn in December 2019 and Lahey said he'd hope to put on two classes this year. However, the novel coronavirus presented problems with the hiring process.

“About 400 applied. The start date will be sometime in June with a graduation date somewhere towards the end of October or early November,” Lahey wrote in a text message.

The number of recruits has to be limited because of the capacity of the training sites, Lahey said.

