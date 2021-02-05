Woman badly hurt in Coliseum crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating an early-morning SUV crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said she was driving west on Coliseum Boulevard about 1 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle struck a concrete median wall and rolled onto its side.

The woman was thrown from the SUV and police said they found her on the ground at the West Coliseum and Goshen Road intersection.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital. Officers believe speed was a factor in the crash.