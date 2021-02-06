Toll Road crash kills trucker; chemical spills

LAGRANGE – A deadly overnight crash along the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County involving a semi closed the tollway for more than six hours as crews cleaned up a chemical that spilled from a tanker it was hauling, police said.

The truck's driver, Omar Pleasont, 35, of Portage died at the scene of Thursday night's crash.

Pleasont's semi veered off the tollway and into the center median about 8:30 p.m. and both its cab and its trailer rolled over, while the liquid tanker it was hauling separated and began leaking hydrochloric acid, police said.

The chemical leak prompted the evacuation of people within a half-mile radius of the crash just south of the Michigan border.

Once the cleanup was completed, police said all eastbound and westbound lanes reopened about 3 a.m. Friday.