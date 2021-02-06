Chase, crash, run net many charges

A Columbia City man faces a slew of charges after he crashed his car into another vehicle and allegedly spit in an officer's face while fleeing police in Kosciusko County, authorities said.

Indiana State Police Trooper Ryan McNamara was following a red 2007 Pontiac heading west on County Road 900 North just after 8 p.m. when he saw signs that the driver was impaired, state police said.

After turning north onto Old Indiana 15, McNamara saw the Pontiac cross the centerline and go into the southbound lanes several times. McNamara tried to stop the car, police said, and activated the red and blue lights on his marked Indiana State Police vehicle near Old Indiana 15 and Mock Road.

The driver of the Pontiac refused to stop and headed north on Old Indiana 15 at high speed, police said.

The driver, later identified as James Barr, 36, of Columbia City, entered Milford despite McNamara behind with his lights and siren on. At Main and Section streets, Barr crashed into a parked Ford Explorer. He then got out of his car and ran west through residential yards, police said.

Officers from several surrounding police departments were called to help find Barr.

With the help of police dogs, officers eventually found Barr hiding in a garage he is believed to have broken into in the 200 block of South Higbee Street in Milford, according to police.

Warsaw police apprehended Barr, who was found to be wearing different clothes he found in the garage and put on over his own clothing, police said.

Barr allegedly spit in the face of the transporting officer before being taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital after suffering a dog bite.

Barr was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail after he was treated.

Troopers found about 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 111 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the Pontiac that Barr was driving, authorities said.

Barr was found to have two active arrest warrants from Kosciusko County for a total of 12 charges and an active warrant out of DeKalb County for two charges.

He faces new preliminary charges that include possession of methamphetamine, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, and theft, police said.

jchapman@jg.net