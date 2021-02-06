Pedestrian struck by truck dies

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Meyer Road on Tuesday morning has died, the Allen County coroner's office announced.

Ollie Denise Lyons, 23, of Fort Wayne died Thursday, the coroner's office said in a Friday statement, and ruled her death accidental from multiple blunt force injuries because of the crash.

Lyons' death is the eighth traffic fatality in Allen County this year.

Police have said they were called just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to Meyer Road near New Haven Avenue. Four people were walking south in the curb lane of Meyer Road when a truck, also going south, struck two of them, police said. The second injured pedestrian was treated at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.