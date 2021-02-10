6-hour standoff ends; man taken to hospital

A standoff between police and an armed man making suicidal threats ended after about six hours Tuesday night without any reported injuries, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

The man, who surrendered about 9:10 p.m., was taken from the northeast Fort Wayne home to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

The unidentified man previously let two young children leave the Sandarac Lane home. They were taken to a safe location, police said.

Police said officers were called to the home about 3:20 p.m. because the man was making suicidal threats while armed with a firearm.

After the man refused to speak with officers, backup from the police department's Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and Air Support Unit were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities spoke to the man by phone and negotiated with him for hours, trying to persuade him to surrender, police said.

