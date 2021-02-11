City man, 63, charged with animal cruelty

In one of four cellphone videos, Sadie is seen emerging from the mobile home where she lived with her master, “frantically licking up rainwater that had collected on the stairs of the home like she was extremely thirsty.”

Other residents and employees at Edgewood Estates, a mobile home park, became so concerned with the way Russell Coop, 63, of the 5300 block of Goshen Road, treated his German shepherd that one of them called Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.

Coop was charged Monday with two counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal in which the defendant has custody of. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Animal Care & Control officer Jessica Bachert responded to a call from one of the residents Jan. 25. The resident told Bachert that earlier in the day he'd seen Coop choke Sadie with her chain and it wasn't the first time he'd seen Coop treat Sadie in that way, court documents said.

Bachert noticed that Sadie had a raised bump on the top of her head, her left eye was red and she held up her rear left leg, only putting weight on it intermittently.

When Bachert told Coop she needed to seek medical care for Sadie, Coop agreed to take her to the animal shelter for an exam. Veterinarians found that Sadie had numerous rib fractures in various stages of repair and a skull fracture. A cut near the skull fracture was healing, court documents said.

Another witness told Bachert he'd seen Coop pull Sadie up off the ground by her collar and leash, kick her with his foot, hit her with a stick, grab her by her scruff and yell at her.

Court documents did not indicate how long Coop had lived in the mobile home park, nor where Sadie was taken after her medical examination.

