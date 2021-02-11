Local man faces murder charge in Florida

Fort Wayne police assisted Florida law enforcement authorities in the arrest of a 30-year-old local man wanted for premeditated murder and flight to avoid prosecution in the sunshine state.

Aaris Jorod Woodson, of the 2200 block of Dunkelberg Road, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop at 12:50 p.m. with assistance from the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Fort Wayne Police Department homicide detective Luke MacDonald said. MacDonald acted as liaison between police in Florida and Fort Wayne.

Woodson is wanted for premeditated murder in Altamonte Springs, Florida, but detectives in the Seminole County city said they could not provide details on the incident. MacDonald said Woodson may have grown up here.

A Fort Wayne police report obtained by The Journal Gazette said Woodson was detained at Hickory Lane and Redwood Circle while driving a gray Mustang. Woodson did not resist arrest, the report said, and was taken to the Allen County Jail.

Allen Superior Court documents indicated Woodson had a court hearing Wednesday and will be extradited to Florida.

"It’s a nice experience to see agencies working together," MacDonald said.

