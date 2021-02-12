22-year-old charged in rape of teen girl

When her 14-year-old sister hadn't returned from a party in more than a half hour, she started to have a bad feeling.

When she tried to call her sister's cellphone, there was no answer. Nor was there an answer from her ride's cellphone, according to charging documents.

Her sister's ride, Ja Malu Din, 22, of the 6600 block of Barbara Jean Court, was charged Tuesday with two counts of rape, three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery.

Around midnight Oct. 2, the victim agreed to leave a party with Din, who was intoxicated, documents said. The plan was to pick up the victim's boyfriend, who would then drive the car safely.

But instead of picking up the boyfriend, Din drove to the soccer fields at Paul Harding Junior High School where the victim told him she was 14, court documents said.

“That's really young,” Din reportedly said. He lent her his white hoodie with Mickey Mouse on it and started to hug and kiss her. The victim said she started to get scared, court documents said.

Then Din turned off her phone while she begged him to let her go. Din pulled her into the back seat of the car and, as she tried to fight him off, Din sexually attacked and raped her, court records said. When she started to scream, he told her to be quiet, records said.

One witness told police that he'd lent his Mickey Mouse hoodie to Din and that when the victim returned home, she appeared upset. When Din used the bathroom, she told him that Din raped her.

Her sister said when she looked at her sister's face as she walked in their home, “she knew something happened.” The victim was afraid to tell her sister until Din used the bathroom, court documents said.

“He raped me,” the victim told her sister.

The sister threatened to call police after a confrontation, during which Din denied the sexual assault, court records said. Din said he would wait for police to arrive, but once he realized they were calling police, he ran away, court records said.

On Jan. 6, police received the results of the victim's sexual assault kit that contained swabs from four corporal areas that linked Din to the assault “with very strong support,” court records said.

Din, who was released from the Allen County Jail on Wednesday on $52,500 bond, has a court hearing today.

jduffy@jg.net